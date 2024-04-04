The listing says: “With no forward chain this three bedroom 1930s home boasts stunning original features, parking for two cars and garage to the rear. Internally it benefits from a conservatory, ground floor cloakroom and westerly facing rear garden. Positioned within the sought after Court Lane area of Drayton, close to local schools and parks - it's a great family or first time purchase.

" As you step through the door, you're greeted by a sense of nostalgia, with period details adorning every corner. The spacious lounge beckons with the inviting warmth of a log-burning stove, creating a cosy ambiance that's perfect for chilly evenings.”

This home comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom as well as off road parking for two cars, a garage and a lovely back garden. This house is on the market for £325,000 and it is being sold with Steve Grantham Bespoke Estate Agent. For more information about the property, click here.

