For Sale in Hampshire: Intimate 1930s home boasts rustic decor and it is epitome of homely

A traditional 1930s home in the heart of Hampshire has come onto the market for £325,000 and it boasts stunning original features.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:36 BST

Located in Drayton, this three bedroom family home has been designed in a homely and cosy way that has maintained the integrity of the original 1930s features including the stain glass windows.

The listing says: “With no forward chain this three bedroom 1930s home boasts stunning original features, parking for two cars and garage to the rear. Internally it benefits from a conservatory, ground floor cloakroom and westerly facing rear garden. Positioned within the sought after Court Lane area of Drayton, close to local schools and parks - it's a great family or first time purchase.

" As you step through the door, you're greeted by a sense of nostalgia, with period details adorning every corner. The spacious lounge beckons with the inviting warmth of a log-burning stove, creating a cosy ambiance that's perfect for chilly evenings.”

This home comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom as well as off road parking for two cars, a garage and a lovely back garden. This house is on the market for £325,000 and it is being sold with Steve Grantham Bespoke Estate Agent. For more information about the property, click here.

This house is located near public tranpsort links including Cosham and Hilsea train station and it is not far from the M275.

