For Sale in Hampshire: £1,295,000 detached house comes with royal-esque double staircase and games room

A charming 1930s property has come onto the market and it comes with a games room and stunning views.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:10 BST

This stunning detached property is situated in a desirable area of Gosport and comes with picturesque views of the Solent and Isle of Wight. This home comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a games room, parking and a huge garden perfect for entertaining in the summer months.

The listing says: “‘Cranmere’ is an individual detached residence built circa 1937 and situated in one of Alverstokes’ most desirable locations. The accommodation is arranged over three floors and enjoys delightful views over the Solent & Isle of Wight. The property is surrounded by private and well maintained established gardens. The current owners have tastefully refurbished this iconic home which now provides versatile accommodation for a single or multi-generational living.”

This property is on the market for £1,295,000 and it is on the market with Fenwicks Estate Agents. Click here for more information.

Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "'Cranmere' is an individual detached residence built circa 1937 and situated in one of Alverstokes' most desirable locations."

Photo: Zoopla

This property comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a stunning view of the beach.

Photo: Zoopla

This home is extremely unique and it is detached.

Photo: Zoopla

