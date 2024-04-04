This stunning detached property is situated in a desirable area of Gosport and comes with picturesque views of the Solent and Isle of Wight. This home comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a games room, parking and a huge garden perfect for entertaining in the summer months.

The listing says: “‘Cranmere’ is an individual detached residence built circa 1937 and situated in one of Alverstokes’ most desirable locations. The accommodation is arranged over three floors and enjoys delightful views over the Solent & Isle of Wight. The property is surrounded by private and well maintained established gardens. The current owners have tastefully refurbished this iconic home which now provides versatile accommodation for a single or multi-generational living.”