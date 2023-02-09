For sale: Look inside this 'well presented' three-bed £270,000 North End home 'perfect' for a growing family

A HOUSE described as being a ‘perfect’ for a growing family or an investor has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

This three-bedroom property with two bathrooms in Preston Road, North End, is on the market for £270,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The house is near Copnor Road for local shopping, College Park for recreation, walking distance to schools and with ‘easy access’ to the Eastern Road or M275.

The entrance hall is ‘airy and bright’ with carpet, an under-stair cupboard with hooks for coats and a small lobby area at the end with access to the three ground floor rooms.

To the front of the home is a large reception with bay windows with ‘beautiful’ wide original coving, a feature wall with a feature fireplace. To the left of the living room is a second reception room with a window out to the conservatory and a door to a lobby, providing access to a downstairs bathroom and through to the conservatory.

The bathroom has a white suite with shower mixer tap, white basin and toilet and windows out to the garden. The kitchen with wooden units, space for a cooker and fridge, white tiling also has original coving, it opens onto the conservatory with views through to the garden.Upstairs and to the front of the house is the bathroom, with a modern white suite, a shower over the bath, a basin and a toilet. Also with windows to the front is the principal bedroom with an original built in wardrobe which is a ‘lovely feature’ of the room. There is also a second double room and large single over the garden.The west facing garden has two sheds at the rear, a lawn, one open patio to enjoy the afternoon sun and one covered patio, ‘perfect’ for a firepit.

For more information, visit the Chinneck Shaw website, or call the estate agents on 023 9282 6731.

1 . Gleaming The kitchen. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2 . Spacious The garden. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3 . Bright The rear of the property. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4 . preston road house 5.jpg The living room. Photo: Roomy Photo Sales