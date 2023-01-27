A HOUSE described as being a ‘great place’ for a growing family has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

This four-bedroom property in Stanley Avenue, Copnor, is on the market for £380,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The house is across three storeys and is close to Baffins Pond, Great Salterns recreation ground and ‘excellent amenities’ along Tangier Road and Eastern Road.

It is within the ALNS school catchment area. Prospective residents are greeted by a ‘welcoming’ hallway, granting access through to an open plan lounge dining area.

The estate agents said: ‘This offers you so much flexibility in term so furniture and of course space for your growing family.’ The kitchen contains ‘good quality’ wall and base cabinets.

It opens up to a double-glazed conservatory, giving access to the garden. The first floor has three bedrooms which are well lit.

One bedroom to the back of the property overlooks the garden and has ‘far reaching’ views across Great Salterns. One bedroom has an en-suite and the family bathroom has a ‘modern’ white suite with a shower over.

The garden has a patio, lawn and a ‘large’ garage/workshop to the rear. For more information, visit the Chinneck Shaw website, or call the estate agents on 023 9282 6731.

