Foreman Homes triumphs at National Building & Construction Awards

Foreman Homes is celebrating a landmark achievement after being named Residential Developer of the Year and taking home the coveted Overall Winner title at the National Building & Construction Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony took place at a glittering event near Tower Bridge in London, where hundreds of professionals from across the UK construction industry gathered to recognise the very best in building and development. Members of the Foreman Homes team were in attendance to proudly represent the Whiteley-based company on what proved to be a truly memorable evening.

The Residential Developer of the Year award recognised Foreman Homes’ dedication to building high-quality homes and sustainable communities across the South Coast – celebrating the company’s continued growth, innovation and commitment to excellence throughout its developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the success of the evening, Foreman Homes was later named Overall Winner of the Night – an award chosen by the judges from all category winners. This top honour recognises the company’s outstanding contribution and success within the UK construction industry.

The Foreman Homes team at the NBCA's

“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised on a national stage,” said Nick Hardcastle, Managing Director of Foreman Homes. “Winning Residential Developer of the Year was a huge honour in itself but to also be named Overall Winner is an incredible moment for our entire team. It’s a reflection of the hard work, passion and dedication that everyone brings to what we do every day.”

The event was an opportunity for the Foreman Homes team to come together and celebrate a year of milestones. From construction and design to customer care and planning, every department played a role in achieving this success – a true testament to the strength of the company’s people and values.

This double win follows a series of recent accolades for Foreman Homes, including being named Housebuilder of the Year at the South Coast Property Awards earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company also celebrated recognition for two of its team members – Daisy Read, Assistant Site Manager and Julie Halbac, Health & Safety Officer – who were both finalists in the Women in Construction category as well as their Oakley Vale development which was a finalist for Project of the Year (£10 million to £25 million).

The Foreman Homes team at the NBCA's

Looking ahead, Foreman Homes continues to expand with exciting new developments launching in Portchester and Whiteley later this year, each designed to deliver exceptional homes in well-connected, desirable locations.

“This recognition is a testament to our people – their expertise, their care for our customers and their commitment to doing things the right way,” added Nick. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together and even more excited about what’s to come.”

For more information about Foreman Homes’ developments and ongoing projects, visit www.foremanhomes.co.uk.