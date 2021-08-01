Former Anglican church that dates back to the 12th Century in East Wittering sold at auction

The former Church of the Assumption of St Mary the Virgin was among 112 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Located in Church Farm Lane, East Wittering it was sold for £191,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday, July 28.

Church of the Assumption of St Mary the Virgin in East Wittering

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: ‘This rare opportunity to acquire a grade II listed former Anglican church dating back to the 12th century was too good to resist.

‘Our bidders could see the potential in this medieval property, with Victorian restorations, which we considered suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.’

Recently used as a museum, the property, with an approximate gross internal floor area of over 103 sq m (1,112 sq ft), has undergone extensive maintenance, including a new roof.

Although not used for worship for some years, St Mary’s is an attractive historic building retaining many original features, including the main door, tiled floor and windows.

It is situated on the edge of the village of East Wittering, which was included in the Domesday Book.

