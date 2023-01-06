Following an eye injury which abruptly ended his boxing career in 2014, Andy Gatenby reinvented himself first as a gas engineer and now a professional film and television actor.

His latest role as gangster in Renegades, an international action movie which comes out in cinemas on January 30, will be his biggest so far.

Former Portsmouth boxer Andy Gatenby is set to appear in new action movie Renegades. Photo sumitted by Andy Gatenby, January 2023.

Andy, 35, who lives in North End with his wife and three children, was thrilled to work alongside his childhood heroes Danny Trejo and Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, who died shortly after shooting his part in Renegades.

Playing a henchman of Louis Mandylor’s villain Goram was ‘one of the most fun’ performances so far in Andy’s career.

Andy said: ‘I was filming alongside Nick Moran from Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Louis Mandylor from My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Paul Barber as well from Only Fools and Horses.

‘It’s always a pleasure to be around Billy [Murray]. I’ve done a few things with him now and the experience that he’s got, that you can pick up from these actors - one you do one of two days on set with them and it will put you forward like a year’s worth of experience.’

Renegades follows the story of four SAS veterans who set out to avenge the death of their comrade after he is murdered in London by an international drug gang.

Andy remained unbeaten during his boxing career and explained that his background has served him well in his new life as performer.

He added: ‘It’s definitely a handy skill to have in the locker. The attributes from boxing help in every single way with acting.

‘From dealing with the nerves, to your stage presence, to owning the room. I work harder than anyone I know, I always try to be the hardest worker in the room and I got that from boxing.

Andy runs his business Commercial Gas Engineers Southern in Portsmouth, travelling to and from London for auditions and film shoots.

He added: ‘One day I’ll be quoting for a boiler and the next I’m walking around sets with guns, shooting people.

‘The aim for me within the next few years is to do acting full-time but it's obviously a very difficult industry and only one per cent of actors are able to do that.

‘Everything is moving in the right direction. The roles are levelling up and the films as well, it's sort of a culmination of all the hard work all coming together.

‘I’m auditioning for Hollywood, mainstream films two or three times a month. Every single audition I’m just buying that lottery ticket.’

The film was directed by Daniel Zirilli and will be released on streaming services on February 6.