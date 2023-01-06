At about 8.30am, two men went into a home in Hursley Road, Leigh Park where they stole a French bulldog puppy before fleeing towards Testwood Road, leading onto Bramdean Drive.

The men were black, slim, about 6ft and both wearing all-black clothing and balaclavas and black gloves. It's thought they are between 16 and 30 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have been investigating and are asking the public for information.

The police are appealing for witnesses after a French Bulldog puppy was stolen in a burglary in Leigh Park on January 3.

They believe a silver car was in the area at the time and are asking if anybody saw this car or saw two men fitting the description get into the vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Toy poodle thought to be one of the oldest dogs in Hampshire celebrates 19th birthday

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police are asking nearby residents for CCTV or video doorbell footage between 8.20am and 8.40am on Tuesday, January 3, and if anyone has seen a French bulldog puppy being sold online.

They say it seems to be an isolated incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad