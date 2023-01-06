French bulldog puppy stolen in Leigh Park burglary as Hampshire police launch investigation
POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in which a French Bulldog puppy was stolen.
At about 8.30am, two men went into a home in Hursley Road, Leigh Park where they stole a French bulldog puppy before fleeing towards Testwood Road, leading onto Bramdean Drive.
The men were black, slim, about 6ft and both wearing all-black clothing and balaclavas and black gloves. It's thought they are between 16 and 30 years old.
Police have been investigating and are asking the public for information.
They believe a silver car was in the area at the time and are asking if anybody saw this car or saw two men fitting the description get into the vehicle.
The police are asking nearby residents for CCTV or video doorbell footage between 8.20am and 8.40am on Tuesday, January 3, and if anyone has seen a French bulldog puppy being sold online.
They say it seems to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting reference 44230002511.