Dave Joyce, a well-renowned club manager and current DJ at Express FM, was in charge for Eden in Gunwharf Quays for 18 months. The venue closed without warning at the end of 2023.

Mr Joyce, who founded Pryzm in Stanhope Road, told The News: "There were only two years left on the lease and they weren’t going to extend it. Gunwharf is not a fan of late night leases." The broadcaster added that the nightlife scene in the city is changing due to a myriad of reasons - including the cost of living crisis and people having a more diverse range of options.

Eden at Gunwharf Quays shut without warning at the end of last year. The Portsmouth nightclub was seen as a boutique option for clubbers. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (040720-06)

There were no mooted financial problems at Eden, which was owned by Rekom UK. It tailored itself as a restaurant and bar during the day and a club in the evenings. A spokeswoman for Gunwharf Quays previously confirmed that "plans" were in place to replace the venue. She said: "We have plans for the space, which we look forward to sharing soon.

"We’re investing in Gunwharf Quays to create a vibrant, all-day destination where guests can enjoy a memorable experience from the moment they arrive, to when they leave every time they visit." Mr Joyce said there are plenty of options for the large space.

"There are so many rumours. The builders haven taken it back to the bare walls. People have said the owners always wanted to turn it into a hotel or a food halls, it’s a big space." Mr Joyce said it wasn't surprising that Eden disappeared quickly, with Loch Fyne Restaurant & Bar facing a similar fate in November 2023.