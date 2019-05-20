BIRDCAGE booths, giant blossom trees and a pizza oven are just some of the new features that will transform the Tiger Tiger Portsmouth venue in Gunwharf Quays.

The club, which closed on Saturday, was bought by Pryzm operators, The Deltic Group, and will be reopened this summer as Eden.

Eden is a new entertainment venue opening in the heart of Portsmouth in July 2019 offering an inclusive experience for guests to drink, dine, dance and discover.

Boasting a contemporary floral-themed interior the venue will transport guests to ‘Eden’ and guests will be able to experience a vibrant nightclub scene across three distinct club rooms, enjoy a daily happy hour and themed evenings.

A cocktail bar will have a menu of hand-crafted, innovative cocktails inspired directly by the garden of Eden including the ‘Adam & Eve’ and customers will also be able to take part in mixology masterclasses or enjoy a bottomless brunch.

The Eden open kitchen will feature a bespoke pizza oven and serve a range of globally inspired dishes including Polynesian Salmon Fillet, a signature Eden Burger and Tomahawk steak.

Dan Swan, general manager said: ‘We are very excited about the launch of Eden. It will truly be a destination venue where people can come to enjoy one of our experimental cocktails, step into the late-night revelry of the club or just enjoy one of our banging pizzas.’

The new venue will open in July.

To find out more about Eden, sign up for all the latest news and be in with the chance to win a place at the opening party visit edencollective.co.uk or follow Eden Portsmouth.