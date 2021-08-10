Hosted head office in Whiteley

Hosted, a business cloud technology provider based in Solent Way, has recruited Gareth McQuaid as its chief technology officer to oversee the expansion.

Gareth, who joins from Matrix IT where he was new business director, has more than 20 years’ experience in IT businesses in the south.

He previously founded the managed services provider Nexus Business Group, which he sold to Peach Telecom (which later become Peach Technologies) in 2014.

Gareth McQuaid, chief technology officer at Hosted

His priorities at Hosted include the continued development of the firm to make it a leading provider of cost-effective, scalable cloud platforms for business, and the creation of a training academy to recruit new staff.

Gareth said: ‘This is an exciting time for Hosted as we increase our capability to deliver digital and cloud technology to businesses of all sizes.

‘We are leaving behind outdated models of managed IT and, through cutting-edge cloud services, we can offer agile, fast, scalable platforms that are highly cost-effective and empower businesses to grow without being constrained by the limits of their IT provider.

‘At the same time I am excited to be creating employment opportunities to support our own growth. We would expect to see our team increase by 30 to 40 people over the next two years and will be recruiting locally wherever we can, offering full training to build a fantastic pool of talent to drive our continued success.

‘Throughout this growth we will be introducing more businesses to the benefits of Hosted’s solutions in minimising downtime, enabling them to easily add users depending on their needs, and reducing IT costs.’

Hosted was set up in 2017. It currently employs 14 staff and its executive chairman is Darren Ridge and its CEO is Aaron Brown, who both founded telecommunications firm Onecom 18 years ago.

It is a Microsoft Silver Partner and it also works with major global partners including Google Cloud, Cloudflare and AWS.