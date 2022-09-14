Fratton family festival has been cancelled as a mark of respect to the Queen

The Fratton family festival, which was set to be a free fun day on September 18, was due to have two live music stages, rides, games, stalls and a day long event full of family activities.

The festival usually sees thousands of people from the area come together and get involved in family fun, but due to the country being in national mourning, events across the city will be in honour of the Queen in preparation for her funeral on September 19.

The organisers have made the decision to cancel the event due to the passing of Her Majesty, but there are a number of alternative events that will take place on Sunday.

Reverend Canon Bob White, Chair of the Fratton Big Local, said: ‘We would normally this week be looking forward to welcoming thousands to Fratton Road to celebrate our community life at the Family Festival.

‘The death of Her Majesty the Queen will affect us all in different ways. After discussing with partners and others it felt best to cancel the Festival the day before the Funeral to enable people to show their respect for the Queen and to share in the national period of mourning.’

The Queen visited Fratton in the late 90s and went to the Community Centre and although the festival has been cancelled, there is an opportunity for people to attend St Mary’s, Fratton, for an evening service on September 18 at 6pm to remember the Queen, and reminisce on any memories people have.

The church will also be welcoming people to watch the funeral service from a screen and come together.