Disgusted Hayling Island residents have called Lidl ‘disrespectful’ after seeing an edition which they say should have been removed from the shelves to avoid offending residents and to remain respectful.

The magazine featured the Queen on the front cover and was giving an exclusive into the family’s autumn diary. The magazine copy was sat next to a row of recent magazines and newspapers which had covered the death of Her Majesty and were all coloured black as a mark of respect.

Lynn Tolmon, Hayling Island resident and Labour activist, said: ‘It just seems really out of character for Hayling and I personally think it makes us look bad.

Lucie Wakely and Lynn Tolmon

‘I am no royalist however, somebody has died and the family is grieving and everybody has made the effort to be respectful and Lidl have just said ‘nah we will leave it on the shelves’.

‘It took a moment to sink in because the next row was magazines that were respectful with black titles and then there was this and it seemed very weird.’

A Lidl spokesperson said: ‘For background, this recall was being carried out by the supplier and it’s our understanding that the magazines were being removed from stores yesterday.’

She added: ‘I cannot believe that it has been recalled from a little corner shop in rural Wales but Lidl hasn’t bothered.’

Alice Austin, Hayling Island resident, said: ‘No matter what people think of the royal family, they are a part of our daily life’s. The queen has always been a constant present for generations.’

Lucie Wakely, who also lives on Hayling, said: ‘I found it a potentially upsetting oversight on behalf of Lidl to let this out on sale today given the sad news of Her Majesty the Queen's passing on Friday, surely it should have been recalled in respect of her death?’