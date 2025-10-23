Free masterclass helps women understand hair loss in menopause

Lisa West, a Waterlooville-based trichologist, is hosting a free online masterclass this November to share three secrets for stronger, healthier hair growth — especially for women experiencing hair loss during perimenopause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Trichologist Lisa West is helping people across Hampshire tackle hair thinning linked to stress, hormones, and modern lifestyles — offering expert guidance through her Revive & Thrive Hair Growth Programme and a free online masterclass this November.

After 40 years running a busy salon, Lisa began noticing more and more clients quietly struggling with hair loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she experienced thinning hair herself during perimenopause, she decided to dig deeper. That journey led her to retrain as a trichologist, studying how nutrition, hormones, and wellbeing influence the health of our hair and scalp.

Free Hair Loss Masterclass

“Around 50% of women going through menopause or reaching perimenopause experience some degree of hair loss,” Lisa explains. “Yes, genetics and hormones play a big part — but I also believe our diets and lifestyles today are major contributing factors.”

She now helps clients uncover the real reasons behind hair loss through her Root Reset™ Consultation, which looks at stress levels, thyroid health, nutrient intake, and lifestyle habits alongside scalp analysis.

“Hair is one of the body’s last priorities for nutrients,” she adds. “When we’re stressed, not sleeping, or running on caffeine and sugar, the body simply doesn’t have enough left for healthy hair growth — which is why a shampoo alone rarely works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although much of Lisa’s work focuses on women in midlife, she also supports men and children experiencing hair or scalp issues — from male pattern thinning to teenage stress shedding and scalp irritation.

Lisa West, Waterlooville hair expert and founder of the Revive & Thrive™ Programme.

Her Revive & Thrive Hair Growth Programme combines expert education, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle support to help clients rebuild hair strength and confidence from the inside out.

This November, Lisa is hosting a free online masterclass – “Confusion to Clarity: 3 Secrets to Strong, Healthy Hair Growth” – on Monday 3rd November at 7pm and Wednesday 5th November at 10am.

“It’s heartbreaking how many people blame themselves or feel hopeless,” she says. “This masterclass is about showing there’s science, structure, and support to help them rebuild their hair and confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Waterlooville, Lisa offers in-person and virtual consultations to clients across Portsmouth, Fareham, and Chichester. As part of the Root Cause Clinical network, she also provides advanced options such as genetic hair testing and tailored prescriptions through a licensed pharmacy.

Through her free Facebook group, Synergy Hair Loss Support & Solutions, Lisa shares daily Thrive Steps and practical advice to help members improve their scalp and hair health from home.

To register for the masterclass, visit learn.synergytrichology.co.uk/confusion_to_clarity.

Find out more about Lisa at synergytrichology.co.uk.