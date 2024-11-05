The countdown is on until the opening of the new B&M store in Portsmouth city centre which will be taking over the vacant Wilko store.

New signage is in place outside the new store which will be moving into the former Wilko site in Arundel Street and opening its doors on November 30, 2024.

The popular discount shop has hundreds of stores across the UK including sites in Ocean Retail Park on Burrfields Road, as well as others in Farlington, Havant, Fareham and Titchfield.