Published 5th Nov 2024, 17:59 BST
5th Nov 2024
The countdown is on until the opening of the new B&M store in Portsmouth city centre which will be taking over the vacant Wilko store.
New signage is in place outside the new store which will be moving into the former Wilko site in Arundel Street and opening its doors on November 30, 2024.

The popular discount shop has hundreds of stores across the UK including sites in Ocean Retail Park on Burrfields Road, as well as others in Farlington, Havant, Fareham and Titchfield.

The new store will be in the centre of the city and it has applied for a premises licence so that the new shop can sell alcohol. For more information about B&M, click here.

