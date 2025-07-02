From classroom to canvas: Local teacher leaves 18-year career to champion Hampshire’s creative talent
Her journey into the art world began quite by accident. “It started one rainy afternoon in 2021,” she says, “when I sat down with my children and started creating with seaglass. Something just clicked. I kept going, began sharing my work, and was blown away by how welcoming the local art community was. The support I received as a new artist was incredible and I wanted to give something back.”
That desire grew into Sage and Salt Studio, based just off Petersfield’s Market Square on Swan Street. It’s a place where artists and makers can showcase and sell their work, from original art and prints to ceramics, jewellery, homewares, candles and gifts. But it’s also a creative space for the whole community, offering regular art and craft workshops for all ages.
Sarah-Jane hasn’t left teaching behind, she’s just swapped the science lab for a more colourful classroom. “Running workshops means I still get to teach, just in a totally different way. It’s about helping people find joy in creativity and making it accessible to everyone.”
Most recently, she launched The Craft Pantry, a relaxed upstairs studio space where visitors can book two-hour creative sessions for just £5 (which includes unlimited tea, coffee and squash). They then choose and pay for a craft from the studio’s “recipe book”, gather their materials, and settle in for some peaceful, playful making.
Sage and Salt Studio is open all year round and welcomes artists, shoppers and makers alike. You’ll find it on Swan Street in Petersfield, or online at www.sageandsaltstudio.co.uk.