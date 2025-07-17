From local success to global spotlight: Keshia Stewart nominated for Women’s Business Award

This December businesswomen from across the globe are coming together for the annual Women’s Business Awards in London. The event features over 25 categories including Businesswoman of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Diversity & Inclusion Award. Local Pompey businesswoman, Keshia Stewart, founder of Politely Rebellious Next Gen CIC has been nominated for the Giving Back Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keshia says,

“This nomination means so much because it reflects the heart of everything we do, showing up for young people in real, impactful ways. Giving back isn’t just a phrase to me, it’s a responsibility. It’s about standing with the next generation and reminding them they’re seen, valued, and capable of leading change.”

The awards are hosted by Women’s Business Club, a movement that empowers women to succeed in business. This year's awards are proudly sponsored by the popular [Insert the award sponsor name here] and are judged by distinguished business leaders from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keshia Stewart, Founder & Managing Director at Politely Rebellious Next Gen CIC

Angela De Souza, CEO and founder of Women’s Business Club, the event organiser, says,

"There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen. This year we saw some incredible entries which made the judge's decision really tough. Although only one woman could win in each category, we feel that every single woman who entered is a winner - she is still standing, she is still determined to succeed and she still has hope for the future, a winning attitude indeed. I am so proud of all the businesswomen who have entered this year."

The Women’s Business Awards take place globally online each December where women are celebrated and recognised for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Find out more and cast your vote at https://womensbusiness.club/awards