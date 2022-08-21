Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise said: ‘I started as a Saturday girl when I was 15 so now that I have taken over, it feels really nice. It is something that I have thought about for a long time but the time was never right.’

The 40-year-old, based in Fareham, had a close relationship with her former manager who anticipated that she would take over the salon one day, but her manager left and new management came in.

Nirvana in Fareham is under new management. Pictured: Kerry Rowlatt, owner Louise Mills (40), Jemma Seabright (25) and Sam Archer (37). Picture: Mike Cooter (210822)

The prospect of Louise taking over in the near future dwindled, but when the most recent manager decided to move onto a different hair venture, there was hope in sight.

Now the owner of Nirvana, Louise is relaunching the salon and branding it her own with a mini renovation and an open day welcome for all in the area.

Louise said that when Nirvana came on offer she ‘decided to just go for it’ and has not looked back.

Louise Mills (40) who now owns Nirvana in Fareham having worked there for 25 years. Picture: Mike Cooter (210822)

She said: ‘It feels amazing. I didn’t think it was going to happen. I got to the point where I thought it wasn’t going to happen. I don’t think it has sunk in yet that I have done it.’

She added: ‘We kept the name Nirvana because it has been a household name to many over the years and it has been here for such a long time.’

The open day, which took place on August 21, saw people from all over the area come and enjoy prosecco, goody bags full of testers and free consultations, as well as a voucher for their next hair cut.

Ready to serve at Nirvana. Pictured: Owner Louise Mills (40), Kerry Rowlatt, Jemma Seabright (25) and Sam Archer (37). Picture: Mike Cooter (210822)

The salon and the owner are set for a prosperous future after years of working towards her dream.