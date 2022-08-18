Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Albert Road, Southsea, the restaurant has been nominated for Restaurant of the year as well as the owner, Faz Ahmed, being shortlisted for Chef of the Year.

The English Curry Awards was established to celebrate the talent in Asian cuisine across the country.

Faz Ahmed, owner of The Akash

Faz said: ‘We couldn’t be more grateful for our customers. We owe all thanks to the Portsmouth people’

The confirmed shortlist was decided through a public vote and people will not have to wait long to find out who the winner is.

Faz is also in the process of publishing his own British-Indian cookbook, The Art of British Curry, in partnership with the University of Portsmouth.

He added: ‘There’s a huge shortage of chefs at the moment. People are closing down because they can’t find the staff. This book could be a training manual alongside a home cookbook.’

A spokesperson for the 11th English Curry Awards stated: ‘Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings.