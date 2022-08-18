Southsea Indian restaurant has been shortlisted for not one but two top awards
AN INDIAN restaurant is in the running to win two awards in part of the English Curry Awards.
The finalists for the annual English Curry Awards have been announced and Soutshea’s very own Indian restaurant, The Akash, has been shortlisted.
Based in Albert Road, Southsea, the restaurant has been nominated for Restaurant of the year as well as the owner, Faz Ahmed, being shortlisted for Chef of the Year.
The English Curry Awards was established to celebrate the talent in Asian cuisine across the country.
Most Popular
-
1
Historic Hampshire pub the Hunters Inn in Swanmore to reopen this week after three years
-
2
Southsea Indian restaurant has been shortlisted for not one but two top awards
-
3
Hayling pub, The Olive Leaf, to launch Mediterranean festival complete with tapas, live music and Tiki bars
-
4
Here are the rarest 50p coins in circulation and how valuable they are
-
5
Founder of Hayling Island rescue service is hailed a 'local hero' for his lifesaving efforts
Faz said: ‘We couldn’t be more grateful for our customers. We owe all thanks to the Portsmouth people’
The confirmed shortlist was decided through a public vote and people will not have to wait long to find out who the winner is.
Read More
Faz is also in the process of publishing his own British-Indian cookbook, The Art of British Curry, in partnership with the University of Portsmouth.
He added: ‘There’s a huge shortage of chefs at the moment. People are closing down because they can’t find the staff. This book could be a training manual alongside a home cookbook.’
A spokesperson for the 11th English Curry Awards stated: ‘Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings.
‘We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish best of luck to all finalists.’