Full list of the rarest 50p coins in circulation in the UK - do you have any?
THE rarest 50p coins in circulation have been revealed.
The 50p coin, which entered circulation on October 14 1969, is considered to be the most collectable in Britain, the Royal Mint has said.
But it is the 2009 Kew Gardens 50p design which remains the nation's rarest coin, with just 210,000 created.
Mintage figures from 2020 show the Olympic football design is the second rarest 50p coin in circulation, with 1,125,500 produced.
It is followed by the 2011 Olympic wrestling design, of which 1,129,500 were created.
There were two new 50p coins minted in 2020 - the Withdrawal from the European Union 50p and the Diversity In Britain 50p. Based upon mintage numbers, these rank 61st and 62nd respectively among the rarest 50p coins.
The Royal Mint said one of the most ‘significant’ 50p coins released into circulation in 2018 commemorated the 100th anniversary of The Representation of the People Act.
The coin, which depicts key beneficiaries of the act including a woman holding her ballot, a soldier and a suffragette, was produced nine million times.
Every coin in circulation is struck at the Royal Mint's facility in Llantrisant, South Wales.
The Royal Mint said the 50p coin replaced the ten-shilling note and was entered into circulation in readiness for the decimal switchover of Britain's currency.
The rarest 50p designs in circulation, with their mintage figures, are:
Kew Gardens 50p – 210,000
Football Olympic Games – 1,125,500
Wrestling Olympic Games – 1,129,500
Judo Olympic Games – 1,161,500
Triathlon Olympic Games – 1,163,500
Flopsy Bunny Beatrix Potter 50p – 1,400,000
Tennis Olympic Games – 1,454,000
Goalball Olympic Games – 1,615,500
Shooting Olympic Games – 1,656,500
Taekwondo Olympic Games – 1,664,000
Handball Olympic Games – 1,676,500
Modern Pentathlon Olympic Games – 1,689,500
Mrs Tittlemouse Beatrix Potter – 1,700,000
Rowing Olympic Games – 1,717,300
Gymnastics Olympic Games – 1,720,813
Table Tennis Olympic Games – 1,737,500
Basketball Olympic Games – 1,748,000
Sailing Olympic Games – 1,749,500
Wheelchair Rugby Olympic Games – 1,765,500
Hockey Olympic Games – 1,773,500
Sir Isaac Newton 50p – 1,801,500
Weightlifting Olympic Games – 1,879,500
Cycling Olympic Games – 2,090,500
Jemima Puddle-Duck Beatrix Potter 50p – 2,100,000
Fencing Olympic Games – 2,115,500
Badminton Olympic Games – 2,133,500
Volleyball Olympic Games – 2,133,500
Equestrian Olympic Games – 2,142,500
Boxing Olympic Games – 2,148,500
Boccia Olympic Games – 2,166,000
Canoeing Olympic Games – 2,166,500
Aquatics Olympic Games – 2,179,000
Athletics Olympic Games – 2,224,000
Suffragettes 50p – 3,124,030
Archery Olympic Games – 3,345,500
WWF 50p – 3,400,000
Tailor of Gloucester Beatrix Potter – 3,900,000
Squirrel Nutkin 50p Beatrix Potter – 5,000,000
NHS 50p – 5,001,000
Paddington at the Station – 5,001,000
EU 50p – 5,043,000
Benjamin Britten 50p – 5,300,000
Battle of Britain - 5th Portrait 50p – 5,900,000
Paddington at the Palace – 5,901,000
Team GB 50p – 6,400,000
Glasgow 2014 – 6,500,000
Battle of Hastings 50p – 6,700,000
Beatrix Potter Portrait 50p – 6,900,000
Christopher Ironside 50p – 7,000,000
Girl Guiding 50p – 7,410,090
Scouting Movement 50p – 7,710,750
Sherlock Holmes 50p – 8,602,000
Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle Beatrix Potter 50p – 8,800,000
Representation of the People – 9,000,000
Paddington at St Paul’s Cathedral – 9,001,000
Paddington at the Tower – 9,001,000
Roger Bannister 50p – 9,032,500
Tom Kitten Beatrix Potter 50p – 9,500,000
Jeremy Fisher Beatrix Potter 50p – 9,900,000
VC - heroic acts – 10,000,500
Withdrawal from the European Union 50p – 10,001,000
Diversity 50p – 10,300,000
Public Libraries Act 50p – 11,263,000
VC - award – 12,087,000