Pryzm Portsmouth: Full list of UK nightclubs including ATIK closing as administrators shut "unviable" venues
Over a dozen nightclubs are closing across the country after Rekom UK placed a number of its subsidiaries into administration.
A total of 471 people are set to lose their jobs after 17 financially "unviable" locations failed to find new buyers. Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, is among the nightclubs which are shutting down "with immediate effect". Revellers will be unable to attend other Pryzm and ATIK venues across the UK.
Peter Marks, Chairman of Rekom UK, said: "We have made every effort to redeploy staff across the business where possible and we're pleased to have saved around 1000 jobs. Regrettably, however, the reduced estate meant it was inevitable that we would have to make some redundancies. We have informed all colleagues within the organisation of the unfortunate developments that have taken place overt he last 18 days."
Jon Roden, Rob Parker and Helen Dale of Grant Thornton UK LLP were appointed as joint administrators to seven UK companies within the Rekom Group. The group as a whole runs roughly 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country. Several cost-related pressures have been blamed for the venues shutting down..
"This outcome follows an extremely difficult period for the late-night sector, thanks to the combination of the cost-of-living crisis hitting younger generations and students particularly hard, as well as the rising National Living Wage alongside increased business rates and cost of operating," Mr Marks added. Rekom UK have sold 11 venues - saving 500 jobs - and 12 other sites are unaffected by the closures.
Joe Roden, restructuring partner for Grant Thornton UK LLP, said administrators will work with staff throughout the redundancy process. He added: "It is with regret that despite the an extensive marketing and sale process prior to the administration, and the best efforts of directors and the company's advisors, no interested parties were found for a number of sites. Accordingly, the administrators have had to close 17 sites because the commercial prospects of the affected businesses render them unviable to continue to operate, resulting in 471 redundancies." Grant Thornton said Rekom Group’s other European businesses are unaffected by the closures.
Full list of nightclubs closing across the UK as Rekom UK calls in administrators
Unit 7, in Basildon
PRYZM, in Birmingham
Jumpin Jaks, in Coventry
ATIK, in Dartford
Unit 1, in Exeter
Bar & Beyond, in Kings Lynn
PRYZM, in Leeds
PRYZM, in Nottingham
Liquid & Envy, in Oldham
PRYZM, in Plymouth
PRYZM, in Portsmouth
ATIK, in Romford
Level 17, in Swansea
PRYZM, in Watford
Steinbeck & Shaw, in Watford
ATIK, in Windsor
ATIK, in Wrexham