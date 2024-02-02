Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 471 people are set to lose their jobs after 17 financially "unviable" locations failed to find new buyers. Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, is among the nightclubs which are shutting down "with immediate effect". Revellers will be unable to attend other Pryzm and ATIK venues across the UK.

Peter Marks, Chairman of Rekom UK, said: "We have made every effort to redeploy staff across the business where possible and we're pleased to have saved around 1000 jobs. Regrettably, however, the reduced estate meant it was inevitable that we would have to make some redundancies. We have informed all colleagues within the organisation of the unfortunate developments that have taken place overt he last 18 days."

Several Pryzm nightclubs are closing across the country as Rekom UK calls in administrators. Picture: Matthew Clark.

Jon Roden, Rob Parker and Helen Dale of Grant Thornton UK LLP were appointed as joint administrators to seven UK companies within the Rekom Group. The group as a whole runs roughly 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country. Several cost-related pressures have been blamed for the venues shutting down..

"This outcome follows an extremely difficult period for the late-night sector, thanks to the combination of the cost-of-living crisis hitting younger generations and students particularly hard, as well as the rising National Living Wage alongside increased business rates and cost of operating," Mr Marks added. Rekom UK have sold 11 venues - saving 500 jobs - and 12 other sites are unaffected by the closures.

Joe Roden, restructuring partner for Grant Thornton UK LLP, said administrators will work with staff throughout the redundancy process. He added: "It is with regret that despite the an extensive marketing and sale process prior to the administration, and the best efforts of directors and the company's advisors, no interested parties were found for a number of sites. Accordingly, the administrators have had to close 17 sites because the commercial prospects of the affected businesses render them unviable to continue to operate, resulting in 471 redundancies." Grant Thornton said Rekom Group’s other European businesses are unaffected by the closures.

Full list of nightclubs closing across the UK as Rekom UK calls in administrators

Unit 7, in Basildon

PRYZM, in Birmingham

Jumpin Jaks, in Coventry

ATIK, in Dartford

Unit 1, in Exeter

Bar & Beyond, in Kings Lynn

PRYZM, in Leeds

PRYZM, in Nottingham

Liquid & Envy, in Oldham

PRYZM, in Plymouth

PRYZM, in Portsmouth

ATIK, in Romford

Level 17, in Swansea

PRYZM, in Watford

Steinbeck & Shaw, in Watford

ATIK, in Windsor