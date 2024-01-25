Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Astoria

Alistair Ritchie, owner of Astoria in Guildhall Walk, has revealed “how busy we still are” amid the potential closure of another popular city nightclub Pryzm. As reported, Rekom UK, which owns Pryzm in Stanhope Road, announced it had brought in administrators last week as part of a major restructure. The company is seeking financial assistance and said the late-night sector is suffering from extreme cost of living crisis pressures after an "extremely difficult" year.

But Mr Ritchie told The News his venue is thriving despite the bleak outlook elsewhere - and has even offered Pryzm staff work should it close. The business owner said a social media post “shouting about how busy we still are” received “a lot of traction and love from the people of Portsmouth”.

He said: “I want to say thank you to people for supporting Astoria as a locally owned business. We're now seeing customers on a regular basis, not only from Portsmouth, but also from Chichester, Petersfield, the Isle of Wight, Winchester and Southampton.

“Together with Tokyo Joes, our sister venue, we employ around 100 staff from locals to students. Before buying Pure nightclub and turning it into the Astoria, I used to work for Liquid (now Pryzm), so I'm sad to see it declining as a business and the likelihood of it closing.

“We have compassion for the staff and would welcome them to positions at the Astoria should it close. We have already sold 1,000 tickets for this Saturday.”

Rekom UK runs roughly 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country, including Switch in Southampton and Cameo in Andover. A notice of intention to appoint administrators for a number of companies within the group was filed recently.

As previously reported in The News, Peter Marks, chairman of the firm, said the “notice of intention” gives the business “breathing space and protection” to work with lenders, landlords and other stakeholders on a potential restructuring plan.

Rekom said recent trade has been particularly impacted by the heavy toll of the higher cost of living on young adults and students who regularly use its venues. Huge sums also had to be gathered by the company following the rise of the minimum wage. Pryzm is not the first business nightclub to be owned by Rekom UK.