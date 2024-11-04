Game on as BAFTA nominated gaming expert steps into the spotlight at this year’s #VFS24

A BAFTA nominated gaming entrepreneur will be taking centre stage to share his creativity and innovation insights at Venturefest South's cutting-edge Festival of Innovation on Thursday 14 November, at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keynote speaker Mike Hawkyard has more than 20 years’ experience in the gaming industry, won many awards and was BAFTA nominated. He co-founded two groundbreaking studios and developed mobile and web games that have been played over three billion times, dominating the iOS charts worldwide.

Mike will share his unique perspective on harnessing creativity to drive success and tell the #VFS24: Festival of Innovation crowd about his amazing achievements in the gaming industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South’s biggest innovation showcase, now in its 8th year, promises an exciting gaming thread woven into the agenda - attendees can engage with gaming innovators and explore the interactive VFS arcade games provided by Corporate Amusements.

BAFTA nominated gaming entrepreneur Mike Hawkyard will be sharing insights into harnessing creativity at #VFS24

Ed Gould, Venturefest South chair, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome our keynote speaker Mike Hawkyard, a seasoned gaming innovator, who is sure to inspire attendees, spark creativity and help drive innovation at #VFS24 Festival of Innovation.

“Mike’s drive and contribution to the UK’s thriving gaming industry will give us some fascinating insights into a sector which makes significant impact to the country's economy. The video games consumer market was worth £7.82 billion in 2023, a 4.4% increase from the previous year.

“London and the South East play a significant part, with around 45% of the UK’s studio roles, and contribute substantially to the economic impact of the gaming industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed added: “Some of the brightest minds in entrepreneurship, technology, and business will be at #VFS24, and everyone will walk away with fresh ideas and valuable connections. Register for tickets online now – get your game on to inspire growth and success.”

The hugely successful event is expected to attract hundreds of businesses, investors, and thought leaders from across the South of England, making it a prime networking and collaboration opportunity for those involved in the innovation landscape.

Other key topics at this year’s this year’s Festival of Innovation include ocean science and investment. With interactive zones, startup showcases, expert panels and Innovation Talks, it’s a must for anyone looking to be part of the region’s innovation revolution. The #VFS24 agenda covers a wide range of engaging talks, panel discussions, and interactive experiences to inspire startups, entrepreneurs, and established businesses.

The Innovation Talks will also include speakers from Jigsaw Journeys; New Forest Ice-Cream; Carswell Gould, Elite Team Scalers, Hicks Global Consulting; We Are Fyn, and clinical entrepreneur Dr Giovannie Jean-Louis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New this year are three core themes: Seed, Grow, and Sell - each representing the various phases of business development, from initial ideas to scaling and market success.

Discover more in: Innovation Zone: Connect with innovators and VFS partners for insights and support; attend Innovation Talks on Early-Stage Innovation, Scaling, Long-Term Success and Investment.

New Entrepreneurs Zone: Meet emerging talents from universities; pitch ideas at the Open Mic competition. Investment Hub: Get expert advice on funding, investment strategies, and business growth.

Ocean Hub: Explore advancements in marine technology and research from Innovators and the National Oceanography Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspiration Hub: Attend workshops on intellectual property, angel investment, pitching, staff management, and digital marketing.

Outdoor Innovations: View new outdoor exhibits, including a human-powered aircraft, Formula 1 car, Tech Truck, and autonomous underwater vehicle.

Gaming Hub: Discover the latest gaming innovations and connect with creators pushing gaming technology boundaries.

New influential partners for #VFS24 include Arts University Bournemouth; Blake Morgan; Barclays Eagle Labs, Openshaw & Co., National Biofilms Innovation Centre, ICURE, FSE Group, and National Oceanography Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They join an impressive line-up of existing partners including Innovate UK, DSTL, South Hampshire College Group, Carswell Gould, University of Winchester, University of Southampton, University of Portsmouth, British Business Bank, Creative Network South and Solent Partners.

Key facts about VFS: More than 9,000 people have been involved since its inception The annual showcase welcomes more than 1,000 people each year 50 innovators and entrepreneurs offered £2.5k worth of support each year A partnership led programme run by 18 key organisations in the region Find out more and get tickets at www.venturefestsouth.co.uk