Gas apprentices have been gifted tools and a toolbox worth over £150 from Portsmouth firm

Jake Stanley, 32, and Bailey Baulf, 18, received the boost from housing association Aster Group and Portsmouth-based PHC Parts

The firms have been working in partnership with Aster for six years.

Scott Swannell, business development director at PHC Parts, said: ‘We’ve seen firsthand how important it is to support the development of people into the sector to help fill the vacancies needed for skilled workers and to future-proof the gas industry.

‘We also recognise the same need for experience and technical ability to help support customers such as Aster, so we also run an apprenticeship scheme.

‘By supporting the new Aster apprentices over the years with a small gift of tools and toolboxes, we are helping them in the early stages with the correct equipment.’

Jake, who was previously working for a removal company, said: ‘These tools offer me a head start in my apprenticeship as I don’t have to borrow tools from my supervisors and am able to get on with smaller tasks independently. I am very grateful to PHC for gifting them to me.’

Bailey said: ‘These tools will enable me to further develop my skills as an apprentice and gives me more chance to do things independently instead of sharing tools with mentors.’

Simon Whitton, Aster mechanical manager, said: ‘Apprenticeships are an exciting opportunity for both the apprentice and employer. It’s a productive and efficient way to grow talent and develop a motivated, skilled workforce and to fill vacancies within the gas industry.

‘With the qualifications and future development, a career in the gas industry is just as attractive as gaining a university degree minus the student loans. Once trained, the opportunities are endless.

‘The apprentice could choose to gain more skills and move into other types of heating such as commercial, renewable or choose to move into management.’

Aster is committed to helping those looking to start their career or upskill in other areas through its own apprenticeship programme.

The programme enables people of all ages to learn and gain experience in a variety of roles across the organisation each year.