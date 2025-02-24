Gen II celebrates the official opening of its new Southampton Office growing as employer of choice in the region

Gen II Fund Services LLC (“Gen II”) a leading independent private capital fund administrator, recently celebrated the official opening of its new, state of the art Southampton premises.

Located at Solent Business Park, the official opening brought together the business’s global senior leadership team, including Gen II CEO, Steven Millner, alongside key contributors and business partners, who were instrumental in the move to new premises.

Designed to accommodate up to 300 staff, the move will enable Gen II to continually expands its presence, providing significant new jobs in the region, both for people starting their career journey, through to experienced industry professionals seeking exciting new opportunities with an international organisation.

Acting as a centre of excellence for fund administration technology and processes, Gen II’s Southampton office is responsible for ensuring that the business consistently delivers the highest levels of client service through its network of offices, including those in the UK, Europe and North America.

Alongside Gen II’s commitment to investment in the region, the new Southampton premises also evidence its continued ambition to be an employer of choice. The office space provides cutting edge facilities in a flexible and collaborative workspace, supporting its hybrid agile working patterns and helping ensure the wellbeing of its workforce.

Speaking at the event Steven Millner, CEO at Gen II commented: “We’re delighted to be here in person to officially open our new Southampton office. This is more than just a place of business, it’s a testament to Gen II’s continued growth in the area, commitment to service excellence, and the hard work and dedication of our invaluable team. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have for our clients, for the company and across the Southampton region.”

Jack Goodman, Senior Membership Executive at Hampshire Chamber of Commerce added:“It’s been a pleasure to attend the opening of Gen II’s new premises. Its expansion not only signifies growth for the company but also highlights its investment in the region, helping to generate hugely exciting career opportunities for the existing local workforce as well as our talented student population as they embark on and build their careers in the area”.