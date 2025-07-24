Gen II’s Southampton office wins ‘Workplace Design of the Year’ at South Coast Property Awards

Gen II Fund Services (“Gen II”), a leading global private capital fund administrator, is proud to announce its Southampton office has been named ‘Workplace Design of the Year’ at the 2025 South Coast Property Awards.

The award celebrates Gen II’s partnership with Spectrum Workplace to create a 13,400 sq. ft space in Whiteley, Hampshire, focused on inclusivity, wellbeing, and future growth.

“Our goal was a modern, welcoming office that’s distinctly Gen II—and Spectrum delivered,” said Matt Luongo, Chief Administration Officer at Gen II. “It’s more than just an office; it’s a place that brings our teams together and supports how we work today.”

The design process included direct input from local staff to ensure the space met real needs. “From wellness rooms and communal areas to accessible features like automatic doors and lower sinks, we’ve shaped a space that truly works for everyone,” said Claire Rankine, Southampton Office Manager.

Interior shot of Gen II's award winning office

Esther Greene, an administrator and wheelchair user, highlighted the impact: “Accessibility was built into the design from the start, which makes a huge difference to my daily work life.”

Spectrum Workplace described the project as a bespoke fit-out for a dynamic and growing financial services firm, delivering a high-quality workspace ready for the future.