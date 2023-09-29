German Doner Kebab has officially opened its doors in Fareham
GDK Fareham will offer its customers a full Dine-In experience, plus takeaway with click and collect and delivery, which will be available through GDK’s delivery partners.
The new restaurant in Fareham is the brand’s 132nd site in the UK overall and it has also created 12 new jobs in the region.
Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, said: “I am thrilled to announce the opening of our newest restaurant in Fareham. GDK is revolutionising the kebab across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in our latest location.
“GDK offers a premium dining experience with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners. We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment.”