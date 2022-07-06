Following the opening of German Doner Kebab’s branch in Portsmouth in May, the chain is set to open another venue at Central Retail Park, Havant.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in August and will bring 40 new jobs to the region.

It comes as an the chain ‘forges’ ahead with plans to open 78 new restaurants in the UK this year, building on the 39 opened in 2021.

On May 23, GDK expanded to Portsmouth at its venue in 213/215 Commercial Road which was the chain’s 102nd site in the UK.

German Doner Kebab is a fast-casual restaurant where freshly prepared kebabs are prepared in front of customers.

Kebabs are served in handmade toasted breads with sauces and made with local vegetables and meats.

The brand now has more than 100 restaurants in the UK.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: ‘Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Havant.

‘We are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.’

German Doner Kebab in Havant will offer a dine-in experience, as well as takeaway and click and collect.

Delivery will soon be available through GDK’s Delivery partners.

For more details go to www.germandonerkebab.com