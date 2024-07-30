The new Thai inspired restaurant will be officially launching its 51st venue today (July 30) with the first wave of customers being welcomed at lunch time. The entire space has undegone a complete makeover and from top to bottom, the finishing touches are incredible. The venue held a mini launch last night (July 29) with an exclusive dinner seating for family and friends to give the people the opportunity to have a look around before it officially opens.

In a previous interview, Giggling Squid co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Portsmouth. Our mission has always been to create a dining experience that is both authentic and accessible, and we believe that the lively atmosphere and coastal destination of Gunwharf Quays is a perfect spot for us to deliver this.”

Here are 17 fantastic pictures inside the brand new venue:

1 . Giggling Squid, Gunwharf Quays Giggling Squid will be officially opening the doors of its brand new venue in Gunwharf Quays on July 30. The former Loch Fyne site has been transformed into a botanical paradise with exceptional decor. Pictured: The staff at Giggling Squid Picture: Giggling SquidPhoto: Giggling Squid Portsmouth Photo Sales

