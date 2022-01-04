Give yourself a mindful start to 2022 with Meditation with Mitra’s live meditation event

Mitra Vijay, founder of Mindful You.

Mitra Vijay from Whiteley is running his third annual live meditation event on Zoom, called ‘Meditation with Mitra - Pause, Wait, Stop & Meet Life’. Taking place at 8pm on Friday, January 28, tickets are £12 and are available on Eventbrite.

Mitra said that feedback from his previous sessions has been really positive, and he hopes that people will see this session as a way to start 2022 with a fresh mindset and clarity, amongst the uncertainty that we’ve all faced since the start of the pandemic.

He said: ‘If there’s a perfect time it’s now, we all know how important it is to take care of our mental health and people should be prioritising it.

‘Now it’s more important than ever, after all the uncertainty we’ve faced and are still facing, that people incorporate mindfulness into their lives, wherever they can.’

Mitra created his platform, Mindful You, to redefine the way meditation is perceived. Mitra said with his 25 years experience learning and training in meditation, he wants to make it accessible, simple, fun and applicable to modern life.

He said: ‘I want to make meditation fun, it doesn’t have to be boring or serious, it needs to be something that you enjoy.

‘The biggest myth about meditation is that you must do it every single day but that’s not true, because then it can seem like a chore and causes more stress. It’s a journey and there’s no right or wrong way to do it, so just give it a go.’

The hour-long session will involve stories, music, tips and a Q&A section, and Mitra will use techniques that he uses on Mindful You.

The name Mitra means ‘friend’ in Sanskrit, and Mitra said his goal is to help people find their own Mitra, to become friends with themselves on their journey within.

To find out more about Mindful You including feedback from users, visit mindfulyou.space, and for more information about the event, visit lynxshort.com/meditationwithmitra.To get in touch with Mitra, email [email protected] or find him on Facebook.

One of the previous Zoom events