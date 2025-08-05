Glee as special event celebrates opening of new One Stop shop in Gosport

Excited customers have celebrated the opening of a new convenience store with a launch event.

Royal Clarence Yard, in Gosport, has welcomed a newcomer with the recent arrival of One Stop, which officially launched on Friday, August 1.

A brand new One Stop shop opened its doors on Friday, August 1. | One Stop

To celebrate the new shop, the first 50 customers were gifted hessian shopper bags, with five lucky people also securing a £20 voucher each after finding the golden tickets hidden around the shop.

The convenience store, which will be open 6am until 10pm Sunday to Wednesday and 6am until 11pm Thursday through to Saturday, will stock a range of popular household brands as well as One Stop’s own label.

