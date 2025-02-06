Global opportunities at Portsmouth international networking event

Solent Freeport has sponsored a major global networking event designed to open pathways towards international partnerships for businesses across the region.

Maritime UK Solent’s International Partnership Opportunities event was held at Lakeside North Harbour, Cosham, Portsmouth.

The event brought together industry leaders, innovators and experts to discuss international trade and partnership possibilities for the region’s thriving maritime sector.

Attendees also participated in a dynamic workshop led by industry representatives, with interactive sessions exploring current international trade regions, port cities, and the exciting new markets that could drive future growth.

A Solent Freeport trade delegation was on hand to help visitors discover the region’s potential as a global trade hub and the opportunities for inward investment.

Mick Essex, maritime exports specialist at the Department for Business & Trade, spoke of upcoming trade missions with eastern European countries, Korean shipbuilders, Turkey and Singapore.

Adrian Went, consultant and former Managing Director of Woolston and Portchester-based Griffon Hoverwork, gave an overview of the advantages and pitfalls of working in the export market – where Griffon have thrived.

Ian Thomas, Co-Director of Waterlooville-based consultancy Crested Crane Connections, discussed the ‘immense opportunities’ in Africa where, by 2050, one in four global consumers will live.

Melanie Trenchard, Hampshire-based UK Director of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority in Virginia, USA, said potential trading prospects with businesses and organisations in the Washington DC area were manifold.

The event also heard about opportunities surrounding London International Shipping Week next September which is attended by thousands of international industry decision-makers and investors. Business Development Manager Paula Gibbons was in attendance.

Solent Freeport Chief Executive James Hassett, one of the keynote speakers, said: “The real benefit of an event like today is the chance for us to get out of our usual relationship where we talk predominantly to government and our usual stakeholders and reach out to the wider business community.

“This programme is all about growth and investment and for us to be able to get face to face time with people who are likely to come to the area or are invested in the area is key to us having future success.

“Today represents an initial first step as we try and build some momentum into building some networks up so that we can have ongoing dialogue rather than staged dialogue over a period of time.

“We are a service-based industry in a service-based economy so it is really key that our customers and our clients are able to reach out and give us information.”

Stuart Baker Managing Director of Maritime UK Solent, said: “This is an important international-facing event. We know we are the strongest maritime cluster in the UK and what we want to understand from today’s event is how our businesses want to trade and where our businesses want to trade globally.

“It is a changing, dynamic world and we need to forge new trading relationships and perhaps resurrect historic trading relationships as well due to the changing geopolitical environment.

“This is a great chance to understand where the key opportunities are for businesses, particularly for Solent Freeport, which has a big role in terms of encouraging inward investment and international trade into some significant tax sites in coastal areas.

“For Maritime UK Solent we want to understand our business base and we want to make sure we can connect this region with other maritime regions globally. We want to develop an international strategy around how we understand what industry in this area wants, where they want to trade and how we can facilitate that.”

Solent Freeport is one of eight areas of England that have been created by government to boost investment into parts of the country that have historically missed out, benefitting from a generous package of incentives.

It will enable the region to capitalise on its strengths in a highly competitive global market and ensure the unique geographic advantage of the region is maximised for UK plc. A strong track record of international trade through the Solent already evidences credentials as the nation’s global gateway.

Maritime UK Solent is the private sector-led representative body for the Solent’s outstanding maritime sector. It aims to connect with Solent maritime businesses and international investors, recording valuable contacts and interactions that will support future collaborations and investment into the region.

