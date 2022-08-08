Google reviews of afternoon tea: Top five places in Portsmouth to get your cake fix

As National Afternoon Tea day approaches, here is a list of the top five places in Hampshire that will be your cup of tea.

By Sophie Lewis
Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:48 am

National Afternoon Tea Week, August 8 to August 15, is something that Brits can really sink their teeth into and there is no shortage of places across Portsmouth that you can get your cake, sandwiches and tea. The top five places in Portsmouth have been compiled using Google rating.

The luxury of afternoon tea Picture: Adobe

Photo: Stuart Little - stock.adobe.com

2. Just my cup of tea

The cake counter at the Parade Tea Rooms in Southsea. The Tea Room received a 4.6 rating.

Photo: Grayling

3. They have scone and got a rating of 4.1

The Queens Hotel in the snow at Southsea Picture: Shaun Roster

Photo: The News archive

4. Southwick Tea Room success

Southwick Tea Room has a rating of 4.8

Photo: Google Maps

