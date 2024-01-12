Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GMB Union members were planning to set up a picket line next Monday (January 15) after raising complaints about "toxic" working practices at the shop in Dock Road. The strike was originally scheduled to begin today, but has been moved in what the union calls a "show of good faith" after talks yesterday.

Following the meeting between both sides - which was chaired by ACAS - further discussions will be talking place next Thursday (January 18), with the union outlining its position and concerns raised by staff.

Staff at Asda's Gosport superstore will be going on strike from January 12

If a resolution between the two parties isn't found, industrial action and a picket line will be set up next Friday (January 19). Nicola Nixon, GMB regional organiser, said: "GMB have agreed to further push back the strike action at Asda’s Gosport Superstore in a show of good faith following talks with the employer yesterday.

"We are being very clear though that if sufficient progress hasn’t taken place in the meantime and Asda haven’t used this week wisely, our members will be out on strike beginning next Friday." As reported in The Guardian Asda owners - billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, and the private equity firm TDR Capital - faced questions from MPs about the business' debt amid the cost of living crisis.

Ms Nixon said higher-ups "may be distracted" by other matters, but cannot ignore the concerns of the workers in Gosport. "Asda colleagues are continuing to join GMB to be a part of this historic strike action – the first such strike in an Asda store - so the longer this rumbles on, the more union members will be picketing outside the front of the store.," she added.

"Our members are bang up for this struggle and we will only delay this strike for so long.” Union members vowed to take the historic action in December last year. The dispute centred around members’ treatment at the hands of management, with employees reporting wage errors and health and safety concerns which created a "toxic" work environment. Ms Nixon previously said the strikes were a "cry for help", with the walkout believed to be the first of its kind.

