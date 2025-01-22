Gosport beautician bounces back from Facebook hack as she's nominated for English Hair and Beauty Awards
Charlotte Brighton, who runs Charlotte’s Beauty, has been put forward for the Nail Technician of the year accolade at the South East English Hair and Beauty awards. The mum of two children has previously won honours in 2023 and 2024, and is hoping to carry on her winning streak.
Despite hitting a rocky patch after her main Facebook page was hacked last year, Ms Brighton has maintained her business and is continuing to garner a strong reputation. She told The News: “It would mean a lot to me to win again.
"I’ve been doing this for 10 years now so it would be good for it to come to something. People come to me because of how good my nail art is and because I am well experienced, but people do come for more than nails. It’s more of an experience where they can come to relax and be able to talk without feeling judged.”
The awards will take place on March 9 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in Kensington, London. Ms Brighton has worked hard over the past 10 years as a nail technician, possessing a level 3 NVQ (National Vocational Qualification) level qualification in nail technology.
She started Charlotte’s Beauty in 2017 after working in customer service for 11 years. Going to doing beauty treatments for family and friends, to having a range of customers, Ms Brighton has always backed her decision to work for herself and her two children, Holly and Logan.
She is pleased that the loss of her main social media account has not spell the end for her business, having mainly relied on the Facebook page to keep in touch with clients and advertise her service.
“I used to have another page with over 1000 followers which is good for a little local nail business,” Ms Brighton said. “I was however subjected to severe hacking early last year resulting in losing access to my original page.
“I lost clients as all the details of my clients were on there, but I have gained clients since then, even though my business is not seen as much online. I currently have to turn people away due to how busy and in demand I am.”
