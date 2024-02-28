Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Diving Museum in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport has submitted planning applications to Gosport Borough Council to enable them to put up external signage and information boards, create a new exit and utilise more internal space for exhibitions. The museum, which is the only one of its kind in the UK, has been closed after receiving a repair grant from Historic England and Arts Council England of £750,000.

The planning application requests the replacement of the signage on the outside of the building which was previously made from vinyl and screwed to the wall. It states the new signs will be "a series of letters secured on metal spikes set into the ground." As such it claims it will be less damaging to the listed building. Further external exhibition signs will also be replaced with "stainless steel folded signs" while it also wants to raise additional signs highlighting the feature.

In a previous planning application the museum received consent to re-open a bricked up exit in the west of the building and the new plans are requesting for a similar exit to be re-opened on the east. The application states: "This will provide a much needed second means of escape from the museum."

There is also request to change the internal set up of the building to create further exhibition space although the application states these will have "minimal" impact on the fabric of the building. The two changes requested will reverse alteration made to the layout of the building in the 1950's.

Previously unused areas of the building will also now be open to the public, however this requires further work and planning consent. The eastern range of the battery will have glass casing installed to protect and display where the guns used to be, and a new flooring needs to be installed over an uneven modern concrete floor.

