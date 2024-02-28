Gosport Diving Museum unveil exciting plans as renovation work moves forward
The Diving Museum in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport has submitted planning applications to Gosport Borough Council to enable them to put up external signage and information boards, create a new exit and utilise more internal space for exhibitions. The museum, which is the only one of its kind in the UK, has been closed after receiving a repair grant from Historic England and Arts Council England of £750,000.
Work has been progressing on the No.2 Battery, which is a Grade II listed building, with works currently expected to be completed in April 2025. Prior to its temporary closure the museum was a popular stop for families as it showcased the areas rich contribution to the diving industry in a number of fascinating exhibits.
The planning application requests the replacement of the signage on the outside of the building which was previously made from vinyl and screwed to the wall. It states the new signs will be "a series of letters secured on metal spikes set into the ground." As such it claims it will be less damaging to the listed building. Further external exhibition signs will also be replaced with "stainless steel folded signs" while it also wants to raise additional signs highlighting the feature.
In a previous planning application the museum received consent to re-open a bricked up exit in the west of the building and the new plans are requesting for a similar exit to be re-opened on the east. The application states: "This will provide a much needed second means of escape from the museum."
There is also request to change the internal set up of the building to create further exhibition space although the application states these will have "minimal" impact on the fabric of the building. The two changes requested will reverse alteration made to the layout of the building in the 1950's.
Previously unused areas of the building will also now be open to the public, however this requires further work and planning consent. The eastern range of the battery will have glass casing installed to protect and display where the guns used to be, and a new flooring needs to be installed over an uneven modern concrete floor.
Alongside these changes new electrical fixtures and museum fittings also are listed in the plans, including the "use of projector screens and AV equipment" to enhance the exhibitions. Underfloor heating is also currently being installed as requested in a previous planning application.
Neighbourhood consultation for the plans expires on Friday, March 15 while a decision is expected to be made on Thursday, April 18. The three planning application references are as follows: 24/00039/ADVT, 24/00038/LBA and 24/00030/FULL. Full details on the planning application can be found here.