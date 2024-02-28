British Kebab Awards: Fareham's Boss Kebab wins Kebab Van of the Year
Siyami Er runs The Boss Kebab van in Winchester Road, Wickham, which has beaten off competition from around the UK to win Kebab Van of the Year at the British Kebab Awards. The winner was announced at a glitzy awards ceremony in London on Tuesday, February 27.
Siyami attended the event in London with his team and was delighted to hear their name announced. He said "I am very happy. It was a very big event, there was about 1,500 people there and it was an amazing night. As soon as they announced my business name I jumped out of my seat. There is 3 or 4,000 kebab vans in the whole of the UK so to even be nominated is a good reward but to win it as the one and only winner in 2024, it was an amazing feeling."
After receiving the award it was a night of celebration for him and his team, so much so, the Boss Burger van in Gosport is not open today. Siyami said: "I came home and had a bottle of whisky and the boys joined me, we enjoyed ourselves. That's why the Gosport van is not open today, the Wickham one is open as usual and the Gosport one will be back open tomorrow."
This was the 12th edition of the British Kebab Awards, which was founded by Ibrahim Dogus, to celebrate the kebab industry. Ibrahim said: "The 12th British Kebab Awards continue to highlight the incredible talent and innovation within our beloved kebab industry. This event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to making the UK's kebab scene truly exceptional."
The award ceremony was sponsored by Just Eat. Leigh Phillipson, Director of Sales, Just Eat said: “We would like to congratulate all the winners and finalists of this year’s British Kebab Awards, which we’ve proudly supported for over a decade. Despite the multiple and complex challenges restaurant businesses face, these awards recognise the resilient individuals who ensure this pioneering industry continues to thrive.”