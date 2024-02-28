Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Siyami Er runs The Boss Kebab van in Winchester Road, Wickham, which has beaten off competition from around the UK to win Kebab Van of the Year at the British Kebab Awards. The winner was announced at a glitzy awards ceremony in London on Tuesday, February 27.

After receiving the award it was a night of celebration for him and his team, so much so, the Boss Burger van in Gosport is not open today. Siyami said: "I came home and had a bottle of whisky and the boys joined me, we enjoyed ourselves. That's why the Gosport van is not open today, the Wickham one is open as usual and the Gosport one will be back open tomorrow."

Siyami Er celebrating with his team after his Boss Kebab van won Kebab Van of the Year at The British Kebab Awards

This was the 12th edition of the British Kebab Awards, which was founded by Ibrahim Dogus, to celebrate the kebab industry. Ibrahim said: "The 12th British Kebab Awards continue to highlight the incredible talent and innovation within our beloved kebab industry. This event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to making the UK's kebab scene truly exceptional."