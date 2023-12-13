Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man and a woman – both in their 40s – were arrested on suspicion of fraud and preventing lawful burial of a dead body following a report to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary at 10.45am on Sunday, December 10. It follows the sudden closure of Elkin and Bell Funerals, in Nobes Avenue in the Bridgemary area. It closed its doors on Sunday, December 10 and its owners announced on social media that “circumstances beyond our control with our landlord” left them with no choice but to shut up shop, adding that they are “actively exploring” options to continue the business.

The statement said: “Dear valued clients and community members, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Elkin and Bell Funerals premises due to circumstances beyond our control with our landlord, leaving us no choice but to close our doors as of Sunday 10 December 2023. We understand this may come as a shock to many, and we want to assure you that we are actively exploring options to continue serving our community. In this time of transition, we are here to support you in any way we can. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.

