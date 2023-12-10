“Loud” funeral procession with bikers escort to take place for Gosport man killed

A “loud” funeral procession with a bikers escort is set to take place to give a young Gosport man that was killed a fitting send-off.

Levi Kent, 22, died on November 24 after police found he had been seriously assaulted in Keyes Road. The incident left the community “shocked and devastated” and rallying in support of Levi’s mum Tammy Kent. A fundraiser has so far fetched a whooping £10,500 to help towards funeral costs.

A date for “kind” Levi’s funeral has now been announced with it due to take place on Thursday December 21. A biker escort from St John’s Church, Gosport, to Portchester Crematorium will take place.

Levi's funeral will take place on December 21. Pic: Facebook

A post on Facebook “calling for all bikers” said: “Levi tragically lost his life at the age of 22, Tammy, Levi’s mum, who is extremely well known around the Gosport area for her generosity and help to the community has asked for a biker escort to to escort Levi on his leavers party from St John’s Church to Portchester crematorium. Tammy has asked for this to be loud so people know he’s coming (this is not a traditional funeral).

“Meet at Moreland Road, next to St John’s to have stands up swiftly at 12pm/12.05pm to escort Levi to his leaving party. Although we ask for loud, please still be respectful of neighbours and the family and also at the crematorium and other road users on route.”

Tammy previously said: "I want to thank everyone for the kind messages of support since my boy was taken away from me in the worst way imaginable. Our family has been ripped to pieces once more.

“Your kind words of strength and compassion have been immeasurable to me, 'we are here for you' 'we love you' 'we got you' - all words I needed to hear. I need the strength and the positivity they give me. The flowers, the snack, and the beers. The best and biggest hugs. I thank you all. The messages of love for my boy Levi are overwhelming."

Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, and Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, both in Gosport, have been charged with murder. Sarah Flynn, 35, of James Close, Gosport, has been charged with assisting an offender.