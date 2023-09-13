Watch more videos on Shots!

Paul Lees was featured in The News earlier this year after his charity fudge-making enterprise had taken off.

Through One Box of Fudge, Paul has now raised in excess of £5,000 for local charities.

A performing musician for many years under the name Paul Andreas, he performed at his own ‘One Box of Fudge’ concert held at St John's Church, Gosport which was held to celebrate his goal of raising £3,000 – a milestone reached in June.

Pictured is: Paul Lees with some of his fudge Picture: Keith Woodland

Speaking at the event, Paul said: “I’m absolutely over the moon with all the support that I’ve had for One Box of Fudge.

"It’s the people from the local community buying the fudge, then paying it forwards.”

He has now set his sights on reaching the £10,000 milestone, and added “As long as people are buying the fudge then I will keep on making fudge.”

Pictured is: Paul Lees and Becky Jerams. Picture: Keith Woodland

He only started making fudge last November and was encouraged to start selling by friends and family after posting his creations on Instagram.

Paul’s best friend, Becky Jerams, also performed.

“After three and a half years away from the stage, it felt like a dream for me to be up there performing again,” Paul said on social media.

"The reaction to mine and Becky’s performances on the night and all week has been absolutely incredible. Lots of very emotional people and honestly it’s meant the absolute world to both of us.”

Pictured is: The Gardener Family Picture: Keith Woodland

One Box of Fudge offers free delivery in Gosport but also posts across the UK. Procceeds have gone to charities such as Sophie’s Legacy, Andy’s Man Club Gosport, and Harbour Cancer Support Support Centre.

The idea first came about when Paul was recovering from a serious injury he sustained on a fairground ride last October 2022, finding the process of fudge-making a ‘therapeutic’ hobby.

Paul’s fudge comes in a variety of traditional and more adventurous flavours, including a recently launched organge pumpkin spice flavour for halloween.