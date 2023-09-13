Watch more videos on Shots!

Lee took to the road on September 1 to start his three week journey in a bid to complete the 860 mile route to raise funds for The Royal Marines Charity in memory of his grandfather who was a Royal Marines Commando.

Lee Wingate, from Portsmouth, is walking and running 860 miles to set a World record whilst raising money for The Royal Marines Charity in memory of his grandad.

While on holiday in Fuerteventura this summer, and as part of his practice programme, he also clocked the world's fastest known time for running unsupported between El Cotillo and Correlejo.

Lee said: “I ran 144 miles from Portsmouth to the RAC’s HQ at Walsall in three days and 15 minutes at the end of May, setting a new world record. It was good practice for the state of mind needed for such a long challenge and tested the pram, too, so I could iron out any problems before JOGLE.

"You have to get every aspect right. When you tackle endurance or multi-day challenges like this, it becomes more about the mental strength than physical. If you aren’t mentally in the right place, it will make everything more difficult and every problem bigger than it actually is."

Almost half way into his 860 mile quest and Lee is now back in England quickly clocking up the miles as he currently runs through Lancaster.

Lee posted: "Two years ago my pram broke in Queensferry and I turned it into a rickshaw and dragged my overweight pram all the way up Moffat; it was -6c at night, my shoulder had gone solid from being in one position holding the pram all day, but I was determined and moving.

“This part of the route is also constant incline for 15-20 miles so it was tough. But in that weather at night I wanted to get close to Moffat and camp there. “The back wheel broke off. With no way of fixing it, I had to push the pram to the side and take what I wanted of value then had to break the news to the family I was running for, that I couldn’t carry on.

“It was one of the worst experiences of my life and has affected me the last two years in a way.