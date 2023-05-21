Families were treated to free watersport activities and more at this year’s Gosport Marine Festival.

The free event, which has been hosted in and around Haslar Marina on six previous occassions, gave children the change to have a go at activities like kayaking, sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing, rowing, and dinghy sailing.

Also on offer were arts workshops, entertainment at the the Millennium Timespace Sundial and on Trinity Church’s green, the chance to get up close to historic vessels and an array of refreshments.

A statement from the event’s organisers said: ‘This volunteer organised event aims to inspire families in Gosport to have fun on the water, to try a new sport in a fun, friendly and safe environment. Living in an area surrounded by water, with 24 miles of coastline on three sides, it’s important that every youngster has the opportunity to enjoy the water while, at the same time, having knowledge of water safety.’

All activities at the festival were free, with more than 600 individual slots available to book. Here are 11 photos showing what people got up to out on the water.

