Gosport M&Co will be closing their doors next month
A Gosport high street clothes shop has announced its last day of trading after the company went into administration last year.
The M&Co chain sank into administration last December, with officials announcing that some of their stores will be closing their doors for good. Now, in a Facebook post it has been confirmed that the Gosport branch’s last trading day will be April 1.
The post, which was uploaded by a member of staff, thanked people for the support that has been received over the past few months.
This is the second time since 2020 that the company collapsed and fell into administration but M&Co have been bought out by AK Retail Holdings, however a number of the stores are not within the transaction, including the Gopsort branch.
Gavin Park, one of the joint administrators, told BBC News: ‘Despite a very loyal customer base, particularly in local markets, and a well-recognised brand, the current economic outlook has placed increasing pressure on the company's cash position.’