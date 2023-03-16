News you can trust since 1877
Gosport M&Co will be closing their doors next month

A Gosport high street clothes shop has announced its last day of trading after the company went into administration last year.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:02 GMT
M&Co: Gosport branch will be closing on April 1, 2023
The M&Co chain sank into administration last December, with officials announcing that some of their stores will be closing their doors for good. Now, in a Facebook post it has been confirmed that the Gosport branch’s last trading day will be April 1.

The post, which was uploaded by a member of staff, thanked people for the support that has been received over the past few months.

SEE ALSO: M&Co: Clothing chain plunges into administration with leaving Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham stores in doubt

This is the second time since 2020 that the company collapsed and fell into administration but M&Co have been bought out by AK Retail Holdings, however a number of the stores are not within the transaction, including the Gopsort branch.

Gavin Park, one of the joint administrators, told BBC News: ‘Despite a very loyal customer base, particularly in local markets, and a well-recognised brand, the current economic outlook has placed increasing pressure on the company's cash position.’

