A GOSPORT beauty business has been shortlisted in the English Hair and Beauty Awards for nail salon of the year.
Nail Logical, Gosport, is owned by Katie Kirk, who has been main owner for the past three years, and she has been overwhelmed by the recent support that her salon has received.
Katie said: ‘It is a massive thing for the salon as a whole. It will help all of us.
‘I can’t even put it into words, it would just so everything. We have really battled everything over the last three years so it has been a constant battle so it would feel like we have done it and we are going to stay.’
Not only has her client base continued to be supportive, but the salon has now been shortlisted in the English Hair and Beauty Awards for Nail Salon of the year.
In 2019, Katie was nominated for Nail Technician of the Year, but due to the pandemic, the awards were pushed back until last year, where she found out that she had been successful in winning the title.
Late last year, the business went on to win Nail bar of the year for 2022, and Katie said that she would be speechless if she was able to take home the title of being crowned Nail Salon of the Year for 2023.
The awards are being held on March 12 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Southampton Grand Harbour, where she will find out if they have done enough to be successful.
The team, which consists of Katie, Becca Harman and Katie McNamee, have had to battle through not only the pandemic, but also the cost of living crisis, which has seen people cutting out their luxury spends to try and save some money.
Katie added: ‘It has really hit us hard because nails and beauty is something that people do for luxury so it is usually the first things to go when you are cutting back, but the support we have had from our clients is incredible.
‘The three of us are doing everything we can to make sure we stay here, and I will sell my soul if I have to, I will not give up, we want to stay here.’