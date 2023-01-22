Charlotte Brighton of Charlotte's Beauty, Gosport. Picture: Contributed

Charlotte Brighton, 37 from Gosport, has been put forward for the title of nail technician of the year in the upcoming English Hair and Beauty Awards. A nail technician for nine years, the Bridgemary mum is delighted to be named among the very best in the country.

She said: ‘It feels amazing to be nominated, I've always loved the nail art side of my job, not wanting to only do the basics, and have worked extremely hard to get my art to the standard it is, so to have my work recognised feels great.

‘The hard work has paid off and I'm really proud of myself.’

Charlotte’s Beauty is up against 10 others for the third chapter of the award, with the results being announced in March.

A spokesperson for the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 said: ‘Some of the most iconic stylists, beauticians and well-known salons got shortlisted in this year’s English Hair and Beauty Awards, making it a really fierce competition.

‘Our aim is to highlight the strong presence and profitability of the country’s hair and beauty industry and recognise the professionals whose talent, ethos and excellence have put them forward to receive the recognition they deserve. We can’t wait to welcome all our guests and deliver an enjoyable event. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck.’