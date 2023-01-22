Fire erupts above Bossman's Kitchen in Portsmouth as firefighters rush to the scene

Firefighters from across the city have been scrambled to Bossman’s Kitchen in Copnor Road, after a fire tore through the property. The surrounding roads have also been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

According to staff at Cosham Fire Station, all available firefighters have been sent to the scene, with one eyewitness counting at least seven fire engines.

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Zack Ali

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.