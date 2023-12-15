A Gosport pub is set to welcome back customers after eight months of closure – under the management of a new landlord.

The Glencoe, at 62 San Diego Road, Gosport, has been closed for roughly eight months and local people will have seen its windows covered by shutters for much of the year. The venue has now been taken over by veteran pub landlord Dan Lees, a Gosport local who used to live very near to the pub and has now moved in to get it “back open for the locals.”

Dan, who has been running pubs for more than a decade, said: “I jumped at the chance to get it back open for the community. It’s good to be back in Gosport.” He added that he is feeling apprehensive about the relaunch, having worked hard to revamp the premises since deciding to take it on a month ago. He said that he has had extensive help from family members and some local people who are excited about the reopening.

The Glencoe pub in Gosport will welcome customers back on Friday, December 15.

A Facebook post in a local Gosport group, showing a picture of the pub with its shutters removed, was met with almost 800 reactions and flooded with messages of support for the venture. Customers will notice a newly refurbished, brighter, bar area with a “great beer selection” while recognising many of the venue’s traditional elements. The doors open at 5.00pm on Friday, December 15.