23 food hygiene results for Portsmouth area restaurants including in Gosport, Havant, Waterlooville and more - released by the Food Standards Agency

Here are the latest results of Food Standards Agency hygiene inspections for restaurants, takeaways, bars and pubs in the Portsmouth area.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:53 GMT

The following eateries results were released in December and cover eateries in and around the city including in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island. Food hygiene ratings are one way that consumers can make informed choices about where to eat.

Here are the results from 23 recent inspections. Read on to find out how you favourite was rated:

1. Food hygiene ratings

Wild Wonderland at 2 Wingate Road, Gosport was rated five on November 28. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Wild Wonderland - Gosport

Wild Wonderland at 2 Wingate Road, Gosport was rated five on November 28. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Bridgemary School Breakfast Club at Bridgemary School (The Kemnal Academies Trust), Wych Lane, Gosport was rated five on November 24.

3. Bridgemary School - Gosport

Bridgemary School Breakfast Club at Bridgemary School (The Kemnal Academies Trust), Wych Lane, Gosport was rated five on November 24. Photo: Google

T By The Sea, at Unit 44t, Victoria Quay, Weevil Lane, Gosport was given the maximum score - five -after assessment on November 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. T By The Sea - Victoria Quay, Gosport

T By The Sea, at Unit 44t, Victoria Quay, Weevil Lane, Gosport was given the maximum score - five -after assessment on November 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

