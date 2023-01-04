News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gosport sweet shop Sweet Unique announces closure as cost of living crisis strikes once more

A POPULAR sweet shop in Gosport is closing down less than two years after opening.

By Sophie Lewis
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 3:34pm

Sweet Unique in Gosport is having to shut up shop after being dramatically hit by the affects of the cost of living crisis, which has seen prices soar.

The store, which is in the High Street, opened in 2021 and the site saw more than £30,000 of renovation work go into it to get it up to the standard that Penny Schroeder, the sweet shop’s owner, strived for.

Hide Ad

Sadly after less than two years of trading, Penny is having to say goodbye to her business as prices have inflated and a lack of customers due to people feeling the pinch.

Owner Penny Schroeder, right, and her sister Samantha Sellen. Sweet Unique opened on High Street, Gosport in 2021 during the pandemic Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular

Not only does the shop offer sweets, it also has a range of ice cream and waffles available for customers with a sweet tooth.

The shop’s last day will be January 7, and they will be open everyday from 11am to 4pm until then.

Hide Ad

Penny said: ‘It is just not functional in Gosport because there just isn’t the spare income to afford the luxury of it because it is seen as a treat.

SEE ALSO: Portchester bakery La Boulangerie closes after 42 years of baking success due to illness

Hide Ad
Sweet Unique, Gosport, will be closing their doors due to the cost of living crisis.

‘You would have to increase your out prices by at least 50/60 percent just to be able to pay the electric costs, and just the costs of keeping a place like this heated and with light. I think if it was another business then it would probably by absolutely thriving down there but that is not the case for us.’

Hide Ad

The owner had to make the hard decision to completely shut down her business after there was no change in customers during the Christmas holidays, which indicated the lack of people wanting to spend any money at the current time.

Penny said: ‘People are sad to see us go but in the same breath they just can’t afford to support us.

Hide Ad

‘I think if we were in France or somewhere we would be living it up but I don’t think Gosport is the place for waffles unfortunately.

‘We started as just a sweet shop and it was to bring in a bit of an income during Covid.

Hide Ad

We had to draw the line and Christmas was the turning point when we made that decision.’