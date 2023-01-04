The store, which is in the High Street, opened in 2021 and the site saw more than £30,000 of renovation work go into it to get it up to the standard that Penny Schroeder, the sweet shop’s owner, strived for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly after less than two years of trading, Penny is having to say goodbye to her business as prices have inflated and a lack of customers due to people feeling the pinch.

Owner Penny Schroeder, right, and her sister Samantha Sellen. Sweet Unique opened on High Street, Gosport in 2021 during the pandemic Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny said: ‘It is just not functional in Gosport because there just isn’t the spare income to afford the luxury of it because it is seen as a treat.

SEE ALSO: Portchester bakery La Boulangerie closes after 42 years of baking success due to illness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweet Unique, Gosport, will be closing their doors due to the cost of living crisis.

‘You would have to increase your out prices by at least 50/60 percent just to be able to pay the electric costs, and just the costs of keeping a place like this heated and with light. I think if it was another business then it would probably by absolutely thriving down there but that is not the case for us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner had to make the hard decision to completely shut down her business after there was no change in customers during the Christmas holidays, which indicated the lack of people wanting to spend any money at the current time.

Penny said: ‘People are sad to see us go but in the same breath they just can’t afford to support us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think if we were in France or somewhere we would be living it up but I don’t think Gosport is the place for waffles unfortunately.

‘We started as just a sweet shop and it was to bring in a bit of an income during Covid.