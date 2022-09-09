Portsmouth vegan shop Wild Thyme Wholefoods announces closure due to cost of living crisis

Since opening in Palmerston Road, Southsea in May 2015, the store had become a local leader in following ethical practices.

Run as workers’ co-operative, the store had posted on social media last month that it was in financial trouble, but then shared a few days later that they were ‘overwhelmed at the positive feedback’.

However it does not appear to have been enough, as they posted a lengthy statement on Facebook today (Friday) ‘that we can no longer carry on trading as we are.’

Wild Thyme Wholefoods on Palmerston Road, Southsea Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180627-5850)

It went on: ‘Increased rent, rising rates and higher energy prices coupled with lower sales mean we cannot cover our basic costs anymore.

‘The ethos of Wild Thyme when we started over seven years ago was to provide ethical and sustainable vegan food as a workers cooperative in Portsmouth.

‘We’ve had lots of fun doing this over the years and cherish the relationships we’ve formed with local businesses and our committed customers. However, it’s often been challenging to stay afloat and we cannot be an ethical and sustainable business if we’re unable to sustain ourselves. We’re heartbroken because we have a powerful vision of being a healthy food and wellness hub in the heart of the city. However, circumstances mean that we’re unable to realise this as things currently stand.

‘With bills to pay and not enough sales to cover them, we ethically have to stop now as we don’t have the finances, team or time to turn things around quickly enough. This means that we’ll be closing the doors to Wild Thyme in the coming weeks and selling off everything we have so that we can pay off our debts. We cannot do this without you so please continue to shop with us. The takeaway will remain open until current items and ingredients are gone and we have lots of products left to sell in the shop.

‘We’ll announce a closing date nearer the time.’

They will also be looking to sell off the store’s fixtures and fittings, including fridges, freezers, coffee machine, shelving and so on, in bulk or in separate lots – or sell the store as a going concern.

‘We still passionately believe that there’s potential for a business like Wild Thyme to thrive in Portsmouth and some of the team would like to explore this with those in the community who are interested. The current format seems to have reached a natural conclusion but this doesn’t mean that something else can’t rise from it.’

The team behind the store is looking at alternative means of keeping the name alive, including running a healthy food and drink delivery service, providing the same at local events and festivals, or creating a wellness community hub.

Anyone interested in any of the above should contact Tamsine at [email protected].